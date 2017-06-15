‘Lucrative’ contracts for NHI consultants

The Christie administration spent $14 million on consultants for its National Health Insurance (NHI) program, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands revealed yesterday as he outlined the direction the Minnis administration will take with the universal healthcare scheme.

“As the program evolved over the full five years of the last administration, missing deadline after deadline, huge sums were spent on consultants,” said Sands during the budget debate.

Costa Rican firm Sanigest Internacional was paid $1.2 million.

The government spent $3.3 million for Fleishman Hillard to advertise, consult and conduct public relations services.

Sands noted that some of the professional services were for other government agencies, even though the bulk of the work was on NHI.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers received nearly $1 million.

KPMG was paid over $8.3 million between April 2016 and June 2017.

He said many of these “big ticket” contracts for professional consultation and public relations will be dramatically reduced and redirected to utilize Bahamian expertise.

The program still has unpaid bills of nearly $800,000 for customer service representatives, Sands said.

The minister said the change in direction for NHI will commence immediately and the government will work quickly to ensure broader acceptance of the scheme among providers; that there is a robust catastrophic care program and a proper governance structure.

Looking forward, Sands said NHI must be sustainably funded.

He said the government will aggressively pursue savings within the healthcare system.

He also noted that before the government demands a tax or levies a contribution above what is already collected, waste and inefficiency must be cut from the existing system.

Additionally, the minister said the road to NHI was full of character assassinations, uncertainty and vilification of industries.

He said despite lucrative contracts — up to an additional $300,000 per year to primary care provider clinics — many medical providers did not participate.

To put the funds in perspective, Sands said, he was paid under $60,000 per year as a consultant specialist surgeon at PHA.

Sands said the NHI program must be fixed.

He said the Minnis administration has the political will to do so, but it will take time.

Keep your insurance

While insisting NHI has great potential, Sands advised Bahamians who have private health insurance or who can afford it to keep it, as NHI has a long way to go.

“One of the greatest tragedies of this NHI experience has been the impact on the NHI technical team,” Sands said.

“They have been tossed around and pushed and pulled and made to bear blows directed at the political directorate.

“Professionally, they have been treated like prodigal children. No more.

“They can be assured that they will have my support.

“Together, we will accomplish what many still feel is impossible.

“So, my advice to the people of The Bahamas; ladies and gentlemen, if you can afford health insurance, even though it has been made more expensive by value added-tax (VAT), keep your health insurance because you will need it.

“NHI 2017 is a start. It has great potential, but we have a very long way to go.”

Over 22,000 Bahamians have applied to enroll for NHI, Sands noted.

He said it is an ambitious program that presents great opportunity.

However, it must be strengthened; sustainably financed; transparent and accountable; developed to address the dire needs of citizens and the management structure must be solidified.

A key shift to the program will be the government’s phased implementation of catastrophic care.

Of the $40 million budgeted for NHI, $15 million will be used for primary care, another $15 million for catastrophic care and a further $10 million for administration and staff.

NHI Project Manager Dr. Delon Brennen will continue to head the program.

“We will cap the per patient benefit and specify the benefits,” Sands said.

“We will isolate the benefits from political interference and ensure value for patients and the public purse.

“We will not damage existing industries and businesses, but seek partnerships in the delivery of care.

“...We will shortly announce the composition that has been mandated to eliminate waste and inefficiency so that next year we are able to commit as much as $100 million to the NHI program.

“Contracts with existing providers and vendors will be reviewed and renegotiated.”