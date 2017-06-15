Davis: Baha Mar on track

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said yesterday despite the property’s occupancy reportedly being under 25 percent, the mega resort is “where we want to be” and is ramping up quickly.

“If you’re reading the paper on our occupancy, that was, again, a base line,” Davis told reporters outside of the Bahamas Chamber of Conference and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) National Conclave.

“We’re ramping up, obviously, quickly.

“We’re getting a tremendous amount of digital marketing out there in the marketplace as well as gearing up for our fall promotions and for the next season coming up as well.”

Davis said, “We’re obviously always concerned on low occupancy, but it’s where we want to be and growing quickly.

“We want to make sure again that we get our staff fully trained, providing exceptional experience which we are today.

“Our guests and the feedback you read online from reviews, certainly the guests’ feedback we have when they depart, is that they are very excited about the experiences that they have had and many of them are already rebooking to come back in the future.

“So we’re right where we want to be.”

Last week, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar suggested that the mega-resort’s occupancy level was as a result of its “premature” opening.

Baha Mar had its soft opening on April 21.

The Grand Hyatt, comprised of the two massive landmark towers, the first of three phases, was partially opened, along with the casino and numerous amenities at the resort.

According to Davis in a previous interview, over 1,600 people have been employed, though The Guardian understands that number has since risen.

Baha Mar opened its reservations window on May 8, after originally advertising a May 28 date. The resort was also offering special rates for Bahamians.

No cannibalization

Earlier this month, Atlantis Senior Vice President of Public Relations Ed Fields told The Nassau Guardian that officials intend to meet with the Minnis administration to “push vigorously” to have the Baha Mar deal unsealed, to see if the country’s largest private employer’s most favored nation (MFN) status has been violated.

Fields’ comments came after the government pledged to make a $9 million “equity contribution” to Baha Mar in the upcoming fiscal year during the 2017/2018 budget debate.

Fields said unsealing the agreement the Christie administration signed with the Export-Import Bank of China last August would help bring clarity to this and other issues.

Yesterday, Davis said he has spoken with Atlantis President and Managing Director Howard Karawan.

Asked to respond to the resort’s desire to see the deal, Davis said the two are not interested in “cannibalism” but are determined to work together for the good of the economy.

“Howard and I have met in the past,” he said.

“We certainly want to grow the market.

“I think what is best for The Bahamas is to ensure on growing the market and focusing on new markets together.

“Now we’ve had some conversations obviously with airlines out there. We’ve met with Southwest [and] Jet Blue.

“It is certainly taking place as we speak.

“We’ve met with United, too.

“We want to grow the market together and I think as we continue our marketing efforts and spend millions in marketing dollars, both Atlantis and ourselves, we’re confident that we’re going to keep growing this market and ensure that there is no cannibalization that people are talking about.

“That’s not our objective.

“Neither one of us wants that.

“We want to make sure we grow the business here in The Bahamas and we are confident that we can do that.”