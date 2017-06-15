$14 mil. in clinic contracts for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday revealed that Former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis awarded contracts totalling $14 million for clinics in his sparsely populated constituency in the days leading up to the election.

Sands, who made the revelation during his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate, said the contracts were for three clinics in Cat Island, one clinic in Rum Cay and one in San Salvador.

“I want to point to a particular constituency that would have received 13 percent of the contracts allocated, despite the fact that they only have 0.5 percent of the population,” Sands said.

“I speak about an island that has 1,200 residents, a cay with 70 residents and another island, San Salvador, with 930 residents.

“That comes to roughly 2,200 residents.

“All Bahamians are equally important, Mr. Speaker, but a contract for Old Bight $2,349,000; Orange Creek Clinic $2,100,000; Smith’s Bay $6,600,000; Rum Cay $1.6 million; San Salvador $300,000, for a grand total of just under $14 million.

“Mr. Speaker, I have directed the National Health Insurance Administration to revisit some of the decisions that have been made.

“We are going to review these contracts and if you accuse me of stop, review and cancel, if we can cancel some we will cancel some, but we are going to set this right for the Bahamian people.”

While the contracts named don’t add up to the total he stated, Sands’ written communication showed other allocations that brought the contract total near the $14 million he mentioned.