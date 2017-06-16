PMH saw 1,200 assault cases last year

For the period 2012 to 2016, the Accident and Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) managed almost 8,000 (7,935) assault cases; 1,300 (1,229) stabbing cases and 1,100 (1,078) gunshot wounds.

“To bring it home for the Bahamian people, in 2016 alone there were 1,272 assaults, 246 stabbings and 216 gunshot wounds recorded, and this is just for PMH,” said Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands during the budget debate in the House of Assembly on Wednesday evening.

“Though the A&E statistics provided by PMH seem to suggest that things are trending downwards, the total numbers remain high and unacceptable.

“You see, Mr. Speaker, these statistics do not represent those brought in dead to A&E.

“While our staff is admittedly competent, we can only help those that are brought in alive.”

The minister also said, “A few years ago, the side opposite, while in government, took great exception to the release of the PMH statistics, in part because the numbers of shootings recorded were different to statistics reported by the police,” he said.

“I was summoned to the office of my supervisor to explain why I should not be dismissed.

“I present to you the numbers of stabbings, shootings and assaults at PMH alone.

“They do not include numbers from Doctors Hospital or the Rand [Memorial Hospital].”

Sands also pointed out that Bahamian males are more likely to die from a “bullet” than from HIV/AIDS or cancer.

The minister said The Bahamas is one of the world leaders in penetrating trauma due to gunshots and stabbings.

“In 2012, The Bahamas had the 11th highest homicide rate worldwide,” Sands said.

“We continue to hold that unfortunate distinction.

“We are one of the most violent countries in the world.

“We beat, stab, shoot and rape each other at an unacceptable rate. Our homicide rate was triple the rate considered by WHO as an epidemic.

“I have said repeatedly — it is in large part due to the professionalism of our medical personnel that our murder rate is not dramatically higher.

“For the last few years, the number one cause of death of a Bahamian male has been a bullet.

“Mr. Speaker, it is important for a country to base policy decisions and give public accounting based on facts.”

There were 146 murders recorded in 2015, the highest in the recorded history of The Bahamas. The previous record was 127, recorded in 2011.

Last year, 111 murders were recorded.