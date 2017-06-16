ORG calls for FOIA amendments

Several civil society organizations and private industry groups yesterday called on the Minnis administration to amend and quickly enact the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) passed under the Christie administration.

“Following remarks from the attorney general declaring freedom of information a priority, but expressing uncertainty about the bill’s status and future, a group of civil society organizations (CSOs) and private industry groups is pressing the new administration to highlight the amendment and full enactment of [the] Freedom of Information [Act],” the group said in a statement.

“The group urges the government to look to the timely enactment of FOIA but also to take this opportunity to make revisions that strengthen the bill.”

President of Civil Society Bahamas Terry Miller expressed appreciation for the Minnis administration for making FOIA a “priority”.

Miller said that while past administrations have promised, and the former administration passed an improved version of a bill, today there is an opportunity to make critical amendments that would better uphold the rights of the people and advance the principles of democracy.

The group noted that seven of its amendments were included in the final bill drafted under the Christie administration.

However, they noted four additional recommendations should be added.

The group recommended that the position of the information commissioner be selected by a committee involving government, opposition, and members of civil society instead of politically appointed.

It recommended that the definition of public authorities within the bill be expanded to include all bodies owned, controlled or substantially financed by the government from public funds.

The group recommended that wait time for responses and the 30-year period for information to be declassified be shortened.

Its last recommendation is that opinions, advice or recommendations to ministers or committees used to make decisions be fully disclosed.

The group also called on the new administration to see civil society as a resource in the public education of the bill.

The coalition includes: Citizens for a Better Bahamas, The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation, Nassau Institute, ReEarth, The Organization for Responsible Governance, Save The Bays, Waterkeepers Bahamas, The Press Club, It’s Our Turn, Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, Bahamas Federation of Retailers, HeadKnowles, Civil Society Bahamas, The Abaco Chamber of Commerce, Rise Bahamas, Young Marine Explorers, We The People, BREEF, Our Carmichael, the Coalition to Save Clifton, and Citizens for Justice.