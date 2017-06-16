Teachers promised payment

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday the government will pay teachers the more than $3.5 million owed to them, as he lamented the Christie administration’s employment practices in the Ministry of Education.

“We have a problem of meeting the outstanding obligations of those teachers, which really causes me some grief and distress,” said Lloyd during the budget debate.

“They are owed over $3.5 million, some of them, Mr. Speaker, going back years.

“I say to those teachers, hardworking, dedicated, we will pay you the money you are owed.”

The minister said 66 percent of the ministry’s budget goes to emoluments.

He decried the former government’s hiring of over 900 contract workers since 2013.

Three hundred and eleven of these workers were hired between December 2016 and May 2017, according to Lloyd.

The government has budgeted $156 million for salaries of permanent and pensionable workers in the Department of Education for the upcoming fiscal year.

Another $8.6 million will be spent on contract workers in 2017/2018, more than eight times the $900,000 budgeted in 2015/2017.

In 2016/2017, $10.6 million was spent on contract workers in the department.

The allocation for contract workers in the Ministry of Education will more than double in the upcoming fiscal year, from $1.2 million in 2016/2017 to $3.2 million for 2017/2018.

In 2015/2016, the government allocated under $50,000 for contract workers.

Lloyd said at the end of June, many of those contracts entered since December 2016 will come to an end.

He asked what the government is to do when these people have a legitimate expectation to remain on, based on what they were previously told.

These include janitorial workers, general service workers and security personnel.

“I hear people talk from time to time about victimization,” he said.

“You have heard this, Mr. Speaker.

“These are the people who are being victimized.

“Let me tell you why, and again I go back to the narrative. How are these people hired?

“Here is what the process is supposed to be, sir.

“There is a process to get into the public service, a process, sir, which was contaminated, bastardized and aborted in, at least, the Ministry of Education.

“Well, I understand it might happen often, but the point is the Bahamian people are tired of it.

“And it’s unfair to those people.

He continued, “God help us if we let them go or we don’t renew their contract.

“Then we quote, ‘victimize’.

“Well, who victimized them?

“Whomever hired them —whatever the promise was that gave them the impression.”

Lloyd said there are many other long-term contracts that are more lucrative than the rate those workers would have received had they been substantively employed at the ministry.

He said in some cases, these people are “languishing in the system” due to improper vetting, hiring unqualified people, and hiring in areas that were not ready to receive those workers.