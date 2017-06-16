Frayed nerves during island-wide power cut

In some areas of New Providence yesterday, the buzzing sound of generators filled the air while cars were left in bumper-to-bumper traffic due to inoperable lights, and families sat under trees and on porches seeking refuge from the sweltering heat as the island experienced a blackout that lasted nearly four hours.

Some businesses closed early and others suffered through unbearable conditions.

The afternoon sitting of Parliament started an hour late due to the outage.

Power supply throughout the island went out shortly before 3 p.m.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said “a failure in a main transmission cable between the Blue Hills Power Station and the Big Pond substation initiated the outage”.

At 7:30 p.m., BPL said power had been fully restored.

With the temperature above 90 degrees, the outage was particularly challenging for many.

After 5 p.m., Sherese Rolle, who has lived in Centreville for 47 years, was sitting on her front porch “trying to catch some breeze”.

Rolle said although the power outage was irritating for her, she was more worried about her 93-year-old father who seemed to be a bit dehydrated but opted to stay inside anyway.

“He is 93 and he can’t deal with this heat,” Rolle said.

“And the light was off from before 3 o’clock and it is now after five, almost 6 o’clock, and the light hasn’t come on as yet. This is ridiculous, especially for people who [are] paying their bill on time and paying it often.”

Rolle said she dreads what may happen during the summer months.

“They [are] doing it in the day and then when you go sleep at night they cut it off too,” she said.

“You have to deal with the heat. You have to deal with mosquitos. You have to deal with all kinds of things buzzing around you in that kind of heat....It’s not good at all, especially for your health.

“It’s not good and they need to do something, because it’s irritating, especially for people like me who working and pay their bill on time and in full. Something needs to happen. They need to get it right.”

Under a leafy pear tree in his yard, Ronald Bell sat in a chair “just trying to get cool”.

Bell, who is in his 80s, said he was there since the electricity went off.

Bell said he was just waiting it out.

A short distance away, businesses in the Palmdale area were heavily impacted by the outage.

Tammy Cargill, owner of Commonwealth Fabrics, said the whole ordeal was “very frustrating and very inconvenient”.

“It went off before 3 p.m. and during the time that it was off the systems went down,” Cargill said.

“We do have a small back up generator, but the systems went down and we haven’t been able to close. ­­It’s very frustrating and very inconvenient. We are not even in summer yet, so we know what to expect.”

A few weeks ago, BPL insisted that it will be able to meet the power needs of New Providence this summer as the island’s power needs peak.

The company, in a press release, said its capital projects and maintenance activities have shored up New Providence’s distribution system enough to handle the demand, even with the Grand Hyatt towers and convention center of Baha Mar fully online.

“BPL is pleased to confirm high confidence with its summer readiness program to deliver consistent and reliable electricity during the summer period,” the release stated.

The company, however, cautioned that “as with any similar provider, the system’s network may be impacted by third party incidents such as adverse weather conditions or traffic accidents” and should these incidents occur, it would ensure power supply will be restored in a much shorter period of time.