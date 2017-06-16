Most students fail English, maths

Highlighting the country’s failing education system, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd pointed out yesterday that 65 percent of students failed the BGCSE English exam in 2015.

That same year, he said, 75 percent of students failed the BGCSE mathematics exam.

Those results were similarly reflected last year, according to the minister.

In 2016, 23 percent of students achieved a ‘D’ grade in five or more BGCSE subjects, he said.

Approximately 14 percent of students received a ‘C’ grade in five or more subjects — the requirement to attend the University of The Bahamas (UB).

“We cannot pretend that things are going well in education,” said Lloyd during the budget debate in the House of Assembly.

“...So, the question is this: With such a failing system what do we do?” he asked.

“The question is, how do we reach our students, particularly our young men?

“How can we improve academic performance across the board, beginning at preschool and primary years?

“Do we need more qualified teachers?

“Do our teachers need to be better trained?

“How can we enhance the curriculum to engage those students?

“What about the infrastructure to promote engagement?

“How can we drive home to our people the importance of education in the wider community so that parents and stakeholders become a part of our quest to promote lifelong learning?”

Lloyd said the low academic grades and graduation rates cannot be accepted as the norm.

He said the more than $300 million investment in education must be accounted for, provide value for money, and spur better results.

Lloyd said to achieve that, the government must go back to the beginning and look at preschools.

The Free National Movement pledged to legislate preschool attendance for all two-and-a-half-year-olds.

The education minister said there are over 550 preschoolers in the public system, and it is taxing to add to that number.

“In the public system, we simply do not have the capacity to absorb all preschoolers,” he said.

“In the private sector we do not have the requisite regulations to govern what is pre-primary education.

“There is a significant gap in the legal infrastructure and policy infrastructure that has to be addressed.

“It will be addressed in the immediate term.”

The government has also committed to improving technology and modern learning tools at the preschool level and above, including an electronic tablet pilot program in two preschools beginning in September.

He said the program will be expanded as soon as possible to include more schools.

The pilot program will cost $2 million.

Lloyd also said he has instructed his ministry to review the curriculum in an effort to restructure it.

The process will take two years and cost $200,000, according to the minister.

He said there must be a sense of urgency to address the national skills deficit and improve the substandard levels of literacy, numeracy and communication levels immediately.