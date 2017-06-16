NAD’s board fired for writing off huge chunk of tenant’s debt

The entire board of the Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company was summarily dismissed after it was revealed that it wrote off a third of the $3.3 million debt a politically connected tenant of Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) accumulated after failing to pay rent over a five-year period, Tourism Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar said in the House of Assembly yesterday evening.

D’Aguilar said the tenant, who was not named, operated five stores at the airport and did not pay rent for any of the stores.

While contributing to debate on the budget, D’Aguilar added that the board agreed to write off $1.2 million of the tenant’s debt on the condition that she pay the remainder of her balance over time and give up one of the stores.

"The deal was signed on the 3rd of March 2017, a mere two months before the general election, and she (tenant) has been currently abiding by the terms of that agreement,” he said.

“However, of the $3.3 million, they wrote off $1.2 million. This FNM government takes grave exception to this tenant.

“Because of well-known connections, they allowed her to not pay her rent for five years.

“...This board, in the view of this government, acted improperly, conveying and condoning special favors for persons who were not deserving of such, and therefore they were summarily dismissed.

“The government will investigate the legality of the agreement that was drawn up with the view of having it canceled, and if it is found that it cannot be canceled, then we warn that tenant, she better stay current, because we will allow NAD to do what it needs to do.”