Over $1 million for culture consultant

A vendor took home $1 million for consulting on culture for the Ministry of Tourism, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar revealed yesterday during the budget debate.

D'Aguilar said since assuming office he has commenced a review of all contracts undertaken by the ministry and discovered that one individual was being paid over $400,000 per year — “more than the combined salary of over seven Cabinet ministers" — for consulting services on cultural tourism.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, there is a contract with this individual, — although I have yet to see a signed copy — in October 2014, and that person has been paid over $1 million under that contract to consult on cultural tourism,” the minister said.

“I don’t know, Mr. Deputy Speaker, but this smells fishy.

“When asked what this individual produced for the $1 million spent, senior executives at the ministry also agreed that whatever he did produce, it was not in their professional opinion worth $1 million.

“When asked to opine on whether this amount was outrageous, they all agreed that it was.

“When asked to opine on whether the monthly amount ($33,000) ought to be continued, they all agreed that it should not.

“When asked to shed some light on who ordered these payments, they either had no knowledge of the terms of the contract, and those who did said the instruction to pay the outrageous amount came directly from the very top of the former administration.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, I have ordered that no further amounts be paid to that individual until I am clear in my mind that this expense is justified.”

D’Aguilar did not reveal the name of the consultant.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin suggested the minister was not providing information in its entirety on the matter and asked that the tasks performed by the vendor be set out before the House of Assembly.

D'Aguilar advised all vendors of the Ministry of Tourism that moving forward “in this era of cutbacks and belt tightening, no unnecessary expense will be authorized or incurred unless the goods and services are delivered to the satisfaction of the ministry.

“In addition, Mr. Deputy Speaker, the Ministry of Tourism must review holistically whether doing business in the way it has done so in the past is really the way forward.

“Our approach of utilizing a significant number of tourism offices, all dotted around the world, which are expensive to maintain and staff, fails to take into consideration that the traveling public have changed the way they purchase their holidays.”

D'Aguilar said upon assuming office he set about reviewing all tourism heads of agreements, contracts, and plans for future events, to ensure the Bahamian people are getting value for money.

He said in cases where taxpayers do not get value for money, those contributions from the Ministry of Tourism will be reviewed.