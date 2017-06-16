NAD board shoots down firing claims

National Airport Development (NAD) Company Board Chairman Anthony McKinney today denied that the board was fired despite an assertion from Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar that it had been summarily dismissed for “acting improperly”.

In his contribution to the budget debate last night, D’Aguilar said the entire board was fired after it was revealed that it wrote off a third of the $3.3 million debt of a politically connected tenant of Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) accumulated after failing to pay rent over a five-year period.

“Dealing with the question of termination first, that is not true,” McKinney told The Nassau Guardian. “I did not, nor was any member of my board terminated. We all resigned.

“And secondly, the question of the rent, that was wholly within the parameters of the board’s authority to do because they had carried out all of the proper due diligence of the account in order for them to do what was done.”

D’Aguilar said the tenant operated five stores at the airport and did not pay rent for any of the stores. He added that the board agreed to write off $1.2 million of the tenant’s debt on the condition that she pay the remainder of her balance over time and give up one of the stores. He said the deal was struck two weeks before the general election.

McKinney said D’Aguilar “misrepresented and mischaracterized” the behavior of the board in dealing with this matter.



