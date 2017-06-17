Prosecution closes in tourist rape case

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against two men accused of the rape of an American tourist when she was a minor.

Dino Bethel, a former employee at Comfort Suites, and his friend Parron Knowles have denied a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old on August 5, 2013.

They denied the allegation at their trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs.

The alleged victim, now 19, claimed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the two men shortly after they allegedly gave her a “pink drink”.

A worker at the hotel said that the young woman appeared drunk before she made the rape claim.

Her mother said that she was not herself and could barely keep her eyes open.

ASP Sheria King, of the Police Forensic Lab, was the final witness.

She testified that no semen was found on vaginal swabs taken from the alleged victim.

Tests on her underwear and clothing also revealed no blood, semen or saliva, King said.

According to King, the clothing though soiled was not damaged.

Wellington Olander and Jomo Campbell appear for the accused.

Darnelle Dorsett is the prosecutor.



