Gay Gambian activist released pending asylum application

A Gambian activist who is seeking political asylum yesterday won a lawsuit against the government over his detention for the past 18 months.

Ousman Bojang, who fled his country due to political persecution, came to Nassau through Cuba on a tourist visa in December 2015.

He was ordered repatriated to Gambia after it was discovered that he overstayed his visa by 11 days.

However, an attempt by Bahamian officials to repatriate Bojang by the same route failed when Cuban officials refused Bojang entry on May 25, 2016.

Bojang’s attorney Crystal Rolle argued that the Immigration Department lacked the jurisdiction to hold Bojang indefinitely while his application for political asylum was being processed. Rolle said that his detention was illegal, as it was ordered without due process.

Although the government that Bojang opposed was voted out last year, Rolle said that he still was unsure that he could return due to his sexuality.

She produced a police report where Bojang had been charged with homosexuality.

Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs directed that Bojang receive temporary status, pending determination of his application for asylum or his return to Gambia.

Bojang is to report to the Immigration Department on Mondays before 4 p.m. and he returns to court on September 15 for a status hearing.

Prosecutor Darnelle Dorsett opposed the application for the grant of habeas corpus, saying that Bojang has entered the country by deceit.



