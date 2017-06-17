‘Explosion’ of hires at Gaming Board

The Gaming Board was a profitable government agency up until this fiscal year when an “explosion” of hires took place before the general election, and it is now projected to lose money in the upcoming fiscal year, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar revealed during the budget debate.

During his contribution on Thursday night, the minister said the Gaming Board normally operates on $6 million of the $21 million received in tax revenue from seven gaming house operators and four hotel casinos.

"The Gaming Board operated profitably up until this year,” D'Aguilar said Thursday evening.

"But, just before the general election there was an explosion in the number of positions that were created and now the Gaming Board is projected to make a loss in 2018.

"In my capacity as minister with responsibility for the Gaming Board, and in conjunction with the new members of the Gaming Board that are about to be appointed, we will review these decisions and determine if they were made in the best interest of the Gaming Board or in the best interest of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

D'Aguilar said there are now more than 180 employees at the Gaming Board providing oversight to seven gaming house operators and four hotel casinos, of which "two of those hotel casinos are barely operational".

He did not state how much the Gaming Board is projected to lose in 2017/2018.

The minister also did not indicated the complement of staff before the increase in hires.

Calls made to clarify these figures were not answered up to press time.

While D'Aguilar said he will await the completion of the review before prejudging the matter, the minister noted that much of the oversight can be provided online using the technology put in place for that purpose.

As it relates to gaming, D'Aguilar said web shop operators contributed $15 million in taxes based on their 11 percent flat rate from gross revenue, while the four hotel casinos contributed $6 million.

According to the minister, the seven operators are projected to take in a combined $135 million for 2016/2017.



