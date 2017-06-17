NAD board hits back

Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Board of Directors Chairman Anthony McKinney yesterday refuted assertions by Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar that the board acted improperly and was fired over its handling of a tenant at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) who owed $3.3 million in rent.

“Dealing with the question of termination first, that is not true,” McKinney told The Nassau Guardian.

“I did not, nor was any member of my board terminated. We all resigned.

“And secondly, the question of the rent, that was wholly within the parameters of the board’s authority to do, because they had carried out all of the proper due diligence of the account in order for them to do what was done.”

He said the board has been “misrepresented and mischaracterized” by D’Aguilar.

“He (the minister) obviously did not read or consider with any degree of fairness what the board did and why the board did what was done,” McKinney said.

He did not deny that the debt was written off in a restructured contract.

During the budget debate on Thursday night, D’Aguilar said the entire board was dismissed after it was revealed that it wrote off $1.2 million of the debt of a

politically connected tenant.

D’Aguilar said the tenant, who he did not name, operated five stores at the airport and failed to pay rent on any of the stores.

He said the tenant and NAD signed an agreement on March 3, 2017 - two months before the general election - that waived more than a third of the debt once the tenant relinquished one of the stores and paid the remaining debt over time.

“This FNM government take grave exception to this tenant because of well known connections being allowed to not her rent for five years and then have $1.2 million of her outstanding rent simply written off by the board for no apparent reason,” the minister charged.

“This board, in the view of this government, acted improperly, conveying and condoning special favors to persons who are not deserving of such as so, they were summarily dismissed.”

D’Aguilar charged that NAD’s intervention was guided by the political directorate.

McKinney said that statement was “totally erroneous and not founded in any fact...”

D’Aguilar also said the government will investigate the legality of the agreement.

He said if it cannot be cancelled, “I will warn that tenant, you better stay current or we will allow NAD to do what it needs to do, and what it was never allowed to do”.

During his contribution, D’Aguilar questioned how the tenant got five stores at LPIA and said it “wreaks of an all for me baby policy adopted by someone sometime ago”.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, as soon as the government changed in 2012 this tenant stopped paying rent and by the end of 2016 owed NAD $3.3 million,” he said.

“I am told every effort made by NAD to collect this money was rebuffed by direct intervention by the political directorate, telling NAD to back off and stand down.”

On a point of order, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, the former minister of transport and aviation, challenged D’Aguilar to name whom he was referring to.

“I want him to say in this Parliament who gave; he is saying the political directorate gave directions,” Hanna-Martin said.

D’Aguilar chimed, “It wasn’t you.”







