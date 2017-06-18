Murder accused shot dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left one man dead and another in hospital.

Police said the victim was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored. Investigators discovered the victim’s body on East Street just after 3 a.m., three hours after the surviving victim reported the shooting to authorities.

“According to reports, shortly after 12 a.m., a man drove himself to East Street South Police Station and reported that whilst parked in his vehicle in the area of a school on Charles Saunders Highway with two male passengers, a man in a Honda vehicle shot him,” police said in a statement.

“The man was taken to hospital, where he is detained in serious condition.

“Then shortly after 3 a.m., police, [while] conducting enquiries at the scene of the alleged shooting, discovered [the] body of one of the male passengers. He was pronounced dead on the scene."

It is unclear what happened to the third man in the car.

Police said investigations are ongoing.