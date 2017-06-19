St. John’s College’s solar car takes to the streets

The St. John's College’s Green Lightning Solar Car team took their vehicle on its final and longest test run before it heads to the Texas Motor Speedway.

The Solar Car Challenge will be held in Texas on July 15. The car is being shipped out this week ahead of the team of 20, including St. John's College 10th, 11th and 12th graders, led by Father Shazz Turnquest.

The car was taken on a test run on Saturday, from the school to the Lynden Pindling International Airport and back, and performed well on the run. All parts withstood the test, and only slight adjustments need to be made to the tires. This way, it will be ready for eight hours of competition in Texas next month.

The students make up the only team representing the Caribbean region in this solar car event. They will be facing tough competition from teams which have the support of major sponsoring companies in the United States that are technology driven.



