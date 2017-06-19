Palacious urges govt to present facts

Anglican Archdeacon James Palacious is urging the Minnis administration to “present the facts” on the former government’s alleged mismanagement of public funds in the award of contracts and the engagement of certain consultants.

Speaking with The Nassau Guardian, Palacious said while he is disappointed by any form of abuse of power, evidence must be given to the public.

“It’s important for people to feel like there is accountability in public life and accountability for the payments and distribution of people’s or taxpayers’ money,” Palacious said.

“But I just want the government to ensure that when we make remarks, we have the facts to back it up. It’s very, very important. Where those facts exist, fine. But we need to ensure that there are facts, because we can’t ruin people’s reputation because of what [we] say.

“Bahamians only need to hear it, whether it is true or not.

“If it’s a juicy story and resonates with where they are, then they will run with it.

“Over the last several months, we have heard so much fake news from all areas.”

He added, “Whether there is in actuality [abuse of any kind] still needs to be determined and needs to be proven, but I’m sure...they’ve done their wrong like all administrations past, present and yet to come.

“There will be mistakes. People have to be careful that we don’t call mismanagement criminal activity.

“There is a distinction, quite naturally.

“I’m disappointed whenever there is abuse of public funds, abuse of power, abuse of anything.

“But let us determine what the facts are before we conclude that so much has been done…so much malfeasance.

“Wherever there are facts, then bring it out. Facts are facts.

“Money usually has a paper trail. Hopefully, we will learn from all of this.

“Time will find you out. We just have to learn to be accountable for public life and private life because the government sets a tone in the country, and if a tone is one of slackness that is not good.”

During the budget debate in the House of Assembly over the last two weeks, Cabinet ministers have made revelations about the alleged mismanagement of public funds by the former administration but, in some cases, have not revealed full details.

On Thursday, Minister of Education Dionisio D’Aguilar reported that the Ministry of Tourism paid a cultural consultant more than $1 million. He did not reveal the name of the consultant or table any contracts.

He also reported that the entire board of the Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company was fired after it was revealed that it wrote off a third of the $3.3 million debt a politically connected tenant of the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) accumulated after failing to pay rent over a five-year-period.

He did not name the tenant.

NAD Chairman Anthony McKinney refuted the assertion that the board acted improperly and was fired over the matter.

McKinney said board members resigned.

Neglect

Last week, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd warned those who owed the Education Loan Authority that they would face “grief” if they don’t pay up, after he revealed that $156 million is owed to the program.

Palacious called the matter scandalous and blamed both administrations.

“I see the minister said he is going to make people accountable for government loan scholarships,” he said.

“It’s scandalous that we have $156 million out. What has been happening?

“All the governments have been negligent in this regard.

“When governments come in, they say the other government did this and did that, but the truth is, in most cases, all of them are alike.

“So we hope we change the culture in the way people account for public funds.

“We say that we are a Christian nation, but there is too much worthlessness going on.”



