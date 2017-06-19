Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Murder accused on bail found shot dead

Published: Jun 19, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A man on bail accused of murder was found shot dead shortly after 3 a.m. yesterday on Charles Saunders Highway, police said.

His body was discovered hours after another man drove himself to the East Street South Police Station shortly after midnight and reported that, while parked in his vehicle in the area of a school on Charles Saunders Highway with two other men in the car, a man in a Honda vehicle shot him.

The man was taken to hospital where he was detained in serious condition.

A few hours later, while investigating the scene where the shooting occurred, police said they found the body of one of the other passengers.

Police said that, at the time of his murder, the dead man was being electronically monitored.

It is unclear what happened to the third man.

Police appealed to anyone with information on the matter to come forward.

Yesterday, they said they had one man in custody in connection with the murder.

The murder count in The Bahamas so far this year is 67.

While contributing to the budget debate last week, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames observed that murders are up 22 percent compared to the same period last year.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links