Murder accused on bail found shot dead

A man on bail accused of murder was found shot dead shortly after 3 a.m. yesterday on Charles Saunders Highway, police said.

His body was discovered hours after another man drove himself to the East Street South Police Station shortly after midnight and reported that, while parked in his vehicle in the area of a school on Charles Saunders Highway with two other men in the car, a man in a Honda vehicle shot him.

The man was taken to hospital where he was detained in serious condition.

A few hours later, while investigating the scene where the shooting occurred, police said they found the body of one of the other passengers.

Police said that, at the time of his murder, the dead man was being electronically monitored.

It is unclear what happened to the third man.

Police appealed to anyone with information on the matter to come forward.

Yesterday, they said they had one man in custody in connection with the murder.

The murder count in The Bahamas so far this year is 67.

While contributing to the budget debate last week, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames observed that murders are up 22 percent compared to the same period last year.



