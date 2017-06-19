Cubans escape from detention center

Three Cuban men escaped from the Carmichael Road Detention Centre between 3 a.m. and 4.am. on Saturday, according to Director of Immigration William Pratt.

“Immediately after [the matter was reported to the police], search teams were dispatched into the area,” Pratt said yesterday.

“We have an ongoing search but we have not yet captured any of them.

“Immigration officers are working with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force on the matter.”

Pratt said it was unclear how the men escaped.

He said he will be meeting with defense force officers today in an attempt to determine how the men escaped.

They were identified as Carlos Daniel Abreus, Yoel Valerio Hurtado and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra.



