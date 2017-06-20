Overseer: Nine Cubans tried to escape

Overseer of the Carmichael Road Detention Centre Superintendent Peter Joseph said yesterday at least nine detainees tried to escape from the detention center the same morning three Cuban men fled the facility.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Joseph said, “They (the Cubans) used items to go over the perimeter of the fence.

“They used clothing to protect themselves from the barbed wire on top of the fencing to avoid being injured.

“They climbed the fence to make it over and that’s how they got out.

“When the escape was going on way more people were trying to escape.

“From our security footage, it was more than three times the [number] of people who escaped.

“Due to the response of the security personnel only those set was able to leave.”

Immigration Director William Pratt confirmed that three Cuban men escaped from the facility between 3 a.m. and 4.am. on Saturday.

He said immediately after the matter was reported to the police, search teams were dispatched.

There was still no sign of the men at last report.

When asked if the men are considered to be dangerous, Joseph said, “Well, all those over 18 in Cuba receive mandatory military training.

“So while we do not know what their intentions are, we ought to keep that in mind.

“These men are skilled and trained.”

The men were identified as Carlos Daniel Abreus, Yoel Valerio Hurtado and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra.

They are believed to be in their late 20s to early 30s.

In regards to beefing up security at the facility, Joseph said a number of projects are currently underway.

“There are systems that are ongoing,” he said.

“Improvements ongoing as we speak improving security protocols.

“Construction is also underway to have a full scale medical facility on site.

“Works are underway to improve the conditions in the actual dorms.

“All of that is ongoing as we speak.

“There are things happening.”

He added, “If improvements or modifications need to be done then the director will make those adjustments.”

Pratt has confirmed that the Department of Immigration is also investigating whether the men received inside help.

He said the department has already submitted information to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their repatriation to Cuba.



