$44,000 per month for non-executed cleaning contract

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands revealed yesterday that the Ministry of Health has been paying just over $44,000 a month in “good faith” for the monthly cleaning of the Abaco clinic, even though the contractual agreement between the government and the company was never executed.

Sands, who was speaking on a point of clarification in the House of Assembly, sought to clear up a previous statement he made in the House.

Last week, Sands said the former government executed a $500,000 contract for the monthly cleaning of the Abaco clinic that was not open.

He made that assertion last Wednesday as he highlighted a number of contracts executed by the former government in the weeks leading up to the general election.

He said since making that statement he received new information from the Ministry of Health’s finance officer, which contradicts his previous assertion.

“For the contracted works in question, a scope of works was prepared by the local government administrator in 2016,” Sands said.

“When the tenders box was open, there was a single bid and that bid was for $1 million per year. Given the fact that this bid was 100 percent more than the comparable bid for the Exuma mini hospital, the bid was rejected.”

Sands said there was no retendering for the cleaning contract because the Abaco clinic was not ready to open.

The health minister said officials later decided to initiate a select bidding process in order to have the facility open by April 2017.

“On the 21st of April, the same vendor submitted a bid of $59,125 per month, which was also rejected, and ultimately the amount agreed was for 44,139.73, inclusive of value-added tax (VAT) per month for a total annual contract for $500,000,” he said.

“The contract was drawn up, but I am advised was never executed, and my ministry has been paying this in good faith on a monthly basis.”

During his contribution last week, Sands said the monthly cleaning for the Exuma mini hospital is worth $424,638.84.







