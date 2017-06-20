Carnival will be privatized; more resources for Junkanoo

The government will facilitate the privatization of carnival while providing more incentives for Junkanoo, including an increase in its subvention and the granting of land for a Junkanoo village, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard said yesterday.

The Christie administration’s funding of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival (BJC) has been a widely debated topic, with many people insisting more money should have been invested in Junkanoo.

“Mr. Speaker, we do intend to facilitate the process where carnival can be privatized,” said Pintard during the 2017/2018 budget debate.

“And I challenge those powerful voices that talked about the importance of carnival and how Junkanoo in many ways had fallen short, and how this business model was going to correct it, I challenge them with the greatest respect...if they were so confident that carnival has the potential to do what they told us for three years it could do, we are inviting them to take it over and invest their money, along with all the private funding they may be able to attract.

“Take it over and invest your money as a demonstration of your conviction that your model made perfect sense.”

The inaugural BJC in 2015 cost the Christie administration $12.9 million.

The Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) reported that the 2016 carnival cost $9.8, of which $8.1 was subsidized by the government.

The BNFC has not yet reported on 2017 carnival costs.

Pintard added yesterday, “Knowing our prime minister as I do, you could rest assured during this five years Junkanoo leaders can fully expect an increase in the seed money going to Junkanoo.

“...The time has come to either one, create a mega Junkanoo village or two, incentivize Junkanoo groups by providing the requisite land grants so that they can get started.”

The minister, however, indicated that this does not mean the Minnis administration intends to do all the work, but will encourage a combined effort with the Junkanoo community.

“So, over the course of the five years, we fully expect Junkanoo groups to be coming into their own.

“And if over five years you cannot point to a land grant given to Junkanoo so that a number of the groups, again we [aren’t going to do] all the work in five years, that’s why we may need 10 or 15, but we certainly expect to get that process started where land grants are made available so that our Junkanoo groups can truly flourish.”



