Davis: Consultant brought value to country

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis insisted yesterday that cultural consultant Ian Poitier delivered “exceptional value to the country”.

Davis released a statement defending Poitier and the Christie administration’s decision to engage him.

The former deputy prime minister was responding to Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, who said in the House of Assembly during the budget debate last Thursday that a cultural consultant — later revealed to be Poitier — was paid more than $1 million, a sum he characterized as “outrageous”.

Davis claimed that D’Aguilar made “a number of comments and innuendo which were wrong, incomplete and/or misleading, clearly in an effort to smear the reputation of the consultant, and to insinuate that something improper has taken place”.

“He continues to show himself to be a person of poor judgment,” Davis said.

“For example, had he had the courtesy and the wisdom to meet with the consultant or anyone else familiar with the situation before making his remarks, the minister could at least have availed himself of some of the basic facts.”

D’Aguilar said the consultant was paid more than $400,000 a year.

“I don’t know, Mr. Deputy Speaker, but this smells fishy,” D’Aguilar said.

“When asked what this individual produced for the $1 million spent, senior executives at the ministry also agreed that whatever he did produce, it was not in their professional opinion worth $1 million.

“When asked to opine on whether this amount was outrageous, they all agreed that it was.”

Davis said Poitier worked largely out of the Ministry of Tourism in his first year, and it is for this reason that his payment was generated there.

He also worked for the Office of The Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Davis said.

“Since April 2016, he worked principally from the Office of The Prime Minister, as the prime minister had asked him to work as his policy advisor,” Davis added.

“This was in addition to the work he was already engaged in. It is not surprising, therefore, that members of staff at the Ministry of Tourism were unaware of the additional work that Mr. Poitier had been charged to undertake.

“Mr. Poitier’s work covered six broad areas, each one of which is a separate career strand in itself.

“As the minister has sought to question whether Mr. Poitier delivered value for money, I would happily highlight them. However, I believe Mr. Poitier has already given a full and detailed account of his skills and accomplishments in a separate statement.”

Davis said Poitier — who spent more than 30 years living abroad — came to the attention of the Christie government because of the work he had done under the previous FNM administration.

“Since 2007, he had undertaken freelance work, both in Nassau and London, for three FNM ministers of tourism: Neko Grant, Bran McCartney (minister of state) and Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace,” he said.

“They were sufficiently enthusiastic enough to rehire him on many occasions between 2007 and 2012.”

Davis said that at a presentation in London in 2013, then Prime Minister Perry Christie invited a room full of Bahamians living there to consider returning home.

He met with several of them the following day, and apart from shorter commitments made with other Bahamians, Poitier was the only one who agreed to make a full-time commitment.

“We were especially interested in his contribution, as the government had already identified the creative and cultural industries as priority areas for development,” Davis said.

“...As we became more aware of his skills and accomplishments in the United Kingdom and Europe, we were convinced that Mr. Poitier was the right person for the job.”

Davis also said, “If we want to encourage Bahamians to come home and to stay home, if we want our brightest and our best to contribute to national development and not just to their own fortunes, we have to do better.”

He did not comment directly on the amount of money the Christie administration paid Poitier.

In a statement on Sunday, Poitier said he was responsible for payments to third parties for all the work they did to support him, as well as all other business expenses.

“I know that for the average person this represents a lot of money, but once you take away the monies I had to pay out to support the work, it made my fee extremely cheap,” Poitier said.

D’Aguilar said on Thursday that he has ordered that no further amounts be paid to Poitier until he is clear that this expense is justified.



