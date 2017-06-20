D’Aguilar stands by NAD statements

Tourism Minister Dionsio D’Aguilar said yesterday that he stands by his statement in the House of Assembly that the board of the Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company was summarily dismissed for “acting improperly”, despite documentation provided by the former chairman of the board that suggests otherwise.

The impropriety that D’Aguilar was referring to was a decision by the board to write off just over a third of the $3.3 million debt a politically connected tenant of Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) accumulated after failing to pay rent over a five-year period.

D’Aguilar made that assertion on Thursday evening during his contribution to the budget debate in the House.

However, the minister’s statement contradicts an assertion by former NAD Chairman Anthony McKinney, who denied that he and other board members were fired.

“Everything I said is in the Hansard,” D’Aguilar told reporters following the morning session of the House of Assembly when asked about the contradiction. “I stand by what I said. I don’t budge an inch.”

In a statement on Sunday, McKinney said most, if not all, of the other members of the board submitted their resignations on May 16, days after the new administration came to office. He released a copy of his resignation letter and a copy of a letter he received on May 17 from Transport Minister Frankie Campbell and copied to D’Aguilar to the media.

In response to McKinney’s resignation letter, Campbell wrote: “Please be advised that the contents of this matter [have] been discussed with the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, and we both agreed that you should continue as chairman of the above boards until Cabinet further [advises].”

McKinney released a second resignation letter he sent on June 8, directly addressed to D’Aguilar.

He noted that, in the earlier letter from Campbell, the transport minister requested that he continue in office until further advised by Cabinet.

“Today, the Permanent Secretary of your ministry, Mr. Charles Albury, advised that the Cabinet has now requested the resignations from NAD,” McKinney wrote.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as of today’s date, I hereby tender my resignation, with immediate effect, from the boards of both the Airport Authority and the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited.”

Yesterday, when asked again if he stands by Thursday’s statement that the board was fired, D’Aguilar said, “yes”.

D’Aguilar said on Thursday, “Because of well-known connections, they (the board) allowed her to not pay her rent for five years.”

The former NAD chairman also shot down claims that political favor was given to the company known as PatMor to resolve the outstanding rent dispute with NAD for five rental units at LPIA, as suggested by D’Aguilar.

McKinney acknowledged that the board agreed to a settlement to write off $1.2 million of PatMor’s debt, but he said the decision was only made after it was discovered that the company was being charged a higher interest rate than it should have been and following an independent audit.

Campbell said the board found that PatMor was the only tenant in Terminal C (U.S. Departure Lounge) paying interest/MAG ranging from 12 percent to 14.65 percent.

“Without any rational basis, this rate was significantly higher than the rate paid by all of the other tenants, who were paying approximately 10 percent interest/MAG,” he said in the statement.

After a years-long negotiation, the parties agreed to a settlement that called for $1.2 million to be written off; $800,000 to be paid within 90 days after the execution of the settlement; the balance of the arrears and interest to be paid on terms to be agreed; and the PatMor lease for the unit in Terminal C would automatically terminate at the end of February 2017.

It was also agreed that in the event of PatMor’s non-compliance with the terms of settlement, all of the remaining PatMor leases would be subject to termination.

The deed of settlement was signed in early March 2017.



