Davis defends LPIA tenant

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday defended the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) tenant at the heart of the controversy surrounding whether the former board of the Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company acted properly when it made the decision to write off $1.2 million of the tenant’s considerable $3.3 million debt.

He also suggested she was treated unfairly in the whole matter.

Davis, who was contributing to the budget debate in the House of Assembly, said contrary to reports that the tenant unduly benefited from an agreement she signed with NAD, the tenant was actually “hard done” by the “onerous position” that the board placed on her.

The opposition leader was responding to Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, who on Thursday said the entire NAD board was summarily dismissed after it was revealed that it wrote off a chunk of the tenant’s debt under the guidance of the political directorate.

D’Aguilar said the tenant, who operated five stores at the airport, had not paid any rent over a five-year period.

However, Davis said D’Aguilar’s accusation regarding non-payment is untrue. He also denied that the tenant’s outstanding balance was slashed because of her political connections.

Davis said when the new board took over in 2012, the tenant already had a dispute on the table and was in fact operating six stores. He said the NAD board inherited the problem.

“The issue was that NAD fees and rent were predicated against their (NAD’s) undertaking that 3.8 million travelers would be passing through the airport, and that being the case, the rent was pegged at 38 percent,” Davis said.

“NAD acknowledged that they never met their undertaking, but yet still they continued to charge her 38 percent and continued to charge others 10 percent.

“So it was a dispute that they were handling.

“And if the minister was responsible enough, he would not have come in here to say that she (tenant) paid nothing under the PLP administration.

“…She paid an agreed amount of 10 percent as the other tenants were paying all along.”

When addressing the matter on Thursday, D’Aguilar said the board agreed to write off $1.2 million of the tenant’s debt on the condition that she pay the remainder of her balance over time and give up one of the stores.

"The deal was signed on the 3rd of March 2017, a mere two months before the general election,” he said.

“...This FNM government takes grave exception to this tenant.

“Because of well-known connections, they allowed her to not pay her rent for five years.

“...This board, in the view of this government, acted improperly, conveying and condoning special favors for persons who were not deserving of such, and, therefore, they were summarily dismissed.”

But Davis suggested D’Aguilar misled the House.

“Now, Mr. Speaker, for the minister to so… scandalize the board and this tenant in such a way [when] he knew what happened, the board was responsible in the discharge of their function,” Davis said.

“The dispute was referred to their law firm to resolve.

“And the law firm, in their effort to resolve it, appointed a forensic auditor... And they made their recommendations, which the board accepted.

“That’s the true fact. Now, if you speak the facts and then you have your own concerns about the fact, you can speak that, but tell the truth first. Don’t mislead.

“That is what happened.”

Davis also suggested that the parameters of the settlement with the tenant were harsher than necessary.

“If you look at…the whole circumstances of the case, I still think the tenant was hard done in the arrangement,” he said.

“The board ought to have done her better. But that is not the case.

“She lived up to arrangement despite, what I recall, the onerous positions that they placed on her.”

Former Board Chairman Anthony McKinney said in addition to giving up a store and paying arrears in the amount of $2.2 million, the tenant was also required to pay the sum of $800,000 within 90 days after execution of the deed of settlement.

He also insisted that the board was not fired. He said most, if not all, members resigned.

McKinney’s resignation letter was sent to the media on Sunday and tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday.



