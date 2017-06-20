Police to take action on BPL theft

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said last night that some action has already been taken in relation to millions of dollars stolen from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and more action is forthcoming.

“Mr. Speaker, prior to the election, Bahamians had one view of the former administration,” said Bannister during his contribution to the budget debate.

“Everywhere you went you heard Bahamians saying ‘they got to go’.

“Since the election the refrain has changed.

“Now Bahamians are saying in one clear voice that ‘someone got to go to jail’.

“Mr. Speaker, honorable members would have all read in the daily papers of the millions that were stolen at Bahamas Power and Light under the former administration.

“I want to advise the Bahamian people that some action has already been taken and more action is forthcoming.

“We are working with the attorney general and with the police.

“There will be no sacred cows. Wrongdoing will be punished wherever it is discovered and lawbreakers can expect to pay the price.

“We fully expect that the next time this matter is in the media it will be because of the action taken by the police.

“Corruption, theft and corrupt practices will not be tolerated.

“It is the sacred responsibility of every Bahamian to uphold the principles of justice, and to expose acts of corruption and dishonesty.”

The minister urged anyone who is aware of something that ought not to be going on to step forward and “to expose those who would sell our wonderful Christian heritage”.

“Too often, we allow the guilty to continue unpunished,” Bannister said.

“In doing so, we jeopardize our nation’s very stability and progress.”

Adopting a tone similar to that of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Bannister vowed, “Corruption, if it is found in my ministry, will be punished according to the law, without fear or favor, and unhampered by misplaced piety.

“So, if you do anything wrong, please don’t come to me. The MD will want to see you, and in this case when I say MD, I don’t mean medical doctor. In this case, MD means Marvin Dames (the national security minister).”

At last report, police said several people had been questioned in relation to the BPL matter.



