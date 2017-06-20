‘Free for all under PLP’

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister last night asked the attorney general to consider whether legal action should be taken against members of the former Christie Cabinet for abusing their legal authority with regard to money used at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and other projects.

Bannister, who was giving his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Assembly, described BAMSI as a “free for all” in many respects under the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration, which he claimed was “complicit in certain irregular acts” regarding the controversial project.

Bannister’s talk of holding former ministers accountable for misuse of government funds comes on the heels of a landmark Caribbean Court of Justice ruling that gave the go-ahead for the attorney general of Belize to take legal action against two former Cabinet ministers for monetary losses suffered by the state as a result of misfeasance – the wrongful exercise of legal authority.

“The honorable attorney general will have to decide whether to take legal action against ministers in the outgoing administration who made these outrageous decisions to waste the people’s money,” Bannister said.

“Decisions that could not be justified at the time and cannot be justified now.

And if anybody disagrees with me, I have a burnt down male dormitory to sell them. And if anyone on the other side wants to challenge me, they know there is much more that I can say.”

Detailing many instances where he claims public funds were wasted, Bannister highlighted three specific cases: the male and female dormitories at BAMSI, and the under construction STAR Academy at the former Bahamas Academy site on Wulff Road in New Providence.

With regard to the female dorm at BAMSI, Bannister said the former adminstration’s conduct in “relation to alleged subcontractors...with respect to the male and female dormitories are prime examples of wrongful acts that may come back to haunt them”.

Bannister said the $2.6 million contract for the female dormitory was awarded to Andarco Construction Ltd., whose principals were Javon Rolle, former Cabinet Minister Darrell Rolle and the late Bishop Samuel Green, without competitive bidding “contrary to the advice of the professionals at the ministry of works”.

He said the contract was eventually cancelled and Andarco was paid an unspecified amount for the work that had been done.

“...But then the former administration took the foolhardy course of paying the people who Andarco said were subcontractors or others who Andarco claimed that they owed money to,” Bannister said.

“This was done without the government deducting those sums from the money that they paid to Andarco, thereby increasing the price of a project that was already being improperly managed.

Those alleged subcontractors and debtors claimed $1,149,128.56, which is more than one third of the contract price.

Now, Mr. Speaker, members opposite will say that they only offered those alleged subcontractors and debtors $412,706.40, but they should not have paid them one cent of the people’s money, and in the process they let the Bahamas Development Bank absorb a loss when it appears clear that the money that the contractor borrowed from the Bahamas Development Bank for this project was not used for the purpose that it was borrowed for.

“Mr. Speaker, those subcontractors would have had an agreement with the contractor, not the government of The Bahamas, and our money should not have been wasted in this manner.

“If the contractor did not pay them, they should have taken action in the courts.

“Now, the attorney general will have to decide whether to take legal action against members of that PLP Cabinet for their misfeasance.”

But “don’t think that Andarco was the only one”, said Bannister.

He then went on to detail what subcontractors at the male dormitory, that burned down in January 2015 and was never rebuilt, were paid by the former administration.

The Christie administration signed a contract for $2.6 million with contractor Audley Hanna for the male dormitory.

Hanna had no all-risk insurance on the property as required by law when the property burned.

Bannister said Hanna had received over $2.5 million of the contract prior to the fire.

“In the case of that now infamous male dormitory, 51 subcontractors submitted claims of $551,967.53 in allegedly unpaid bills to the ministry,” Bannister said.

“Strangely enough, the contractor claimed that he owed more money to subcontractors and suppliers than they themselves claimed.

“He claimed that he owed them $828,793.03.

“In several cases subcontractors and suppliers submitted claims for what they said was owed to them, and the contractor told the ministry that he owed them more money than they were claiming.

“Mr. Speaker, in an amazing case of misfeasance, the former administration offered to pay $220,040.91 to these people.

“One company that did not even make a claim to the ministry was offered $28,074.51, and another that did not make a claim was offered $24,124.00.

“In fact, the amount of money that the former administration offered to people who did not make claims exceeded the amount that they offered to people who filed claims.

“This is untenable, Mr. Speaker.

“Mr. Speaker, to top it off, the Bahamian people spent $157,515.00 to demolish and cart away the debris from the burnt building. And to date, no legal action has been taken against the contractor.”

Bannister noted that he has the schedule of payments to prove what he claimed.

Bannister also described a scenario of “excruciating” waste and no “value for money” at BAMSI, which he said he could not fully detail given his time constraints in the budget debate.

He noted that when construction started on BAMSI in February 2014, contracts were awarded with no competitive bidding, there was no geotechnical survey done on the site where numerous sinkholes were later discovered, and there was initially no electricity on the site, preventing work from taking place after sundown.

He said the project started experiencing cash flow difficulties in September 2014, leading to major challenges at the site.

He said by June 2016 construction at the site had all but halted due to payment issues.

He noted that some buildings are nearing completion, while it is unclear when others will be.

He did not say how much money has been spent on BAMSI to date, and noted that an audit of the project is underway and he will report on it at a later time.

$30 million for STAR Academy

Bannister went on to detail how a project for a school that was the brainchild of former Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald and former Prime Minister Perry Christie for at-risk youth, “while perhaps well intentioned”, is now “an example of the recklessness of the former administration”.

He was referring to the planned STAR Academy for students who would not function regularly in the traditional school system.

He said the Ministry of Education advised the minister of works that it had leased the property on Wulff Road from the Adventist Church.

“The lease was not sent to the ministry of works so we are not aware of its term, nor whether it was prepared by the Office of the Attorney General,” Bannister said.

“What we do know is that the former Cabinet authorized the spending of huge sums of the people’s hard-earned tax money to build infrastructure on land that was owned by someone else.

“I note, sir, that the record shows that on each occasion the honorable member for Englerston (Glenys Hanna-Martin) was in attendance and the honorable member for Cat Island (Philip Brave Davis) made the application.”

Bannister noted that in November 2015, $6,891,333.60 was authorized for demolition works and to undertake the first two phases of construction.

He went on to detail how weeks before the last general election, tens of millions of dollars were approved for the project, which sits on land not owned by the government.

“On April 18th, just five months later, an additional $18,271,320.30 plus a contingency of $1,827,132.03 were authorized to be spent together with $2,550,000 for unscoped work.

In my book that adds up to an investment of $29,539,785.93 to improve someone else’s land.”

Bannister added, “We could have built two or three state-of-the-art schools on government-owned land for that price.

“The attorney general, in his independent judgement surely will want to investigate this fiasco, and determine which former ministers will face legal action in the courts.

“The Bahamian people will want answers.”



