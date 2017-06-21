Suspect charged in Shavargo McPhee murder

Police on Tuesday charged a 20-year-old man with killing a murder suspect on bail and attempting to kill another man.

Tafari Thompson, of Malcolm Road, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with the murder of Shavargo McPhee and the attempted murder of Robert Adderley on June 18.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He makes his next court appearance on July 26.

Prosecutors allege that Thompson and an unnamed accomplice shot the men at Charles Saunders Highway early Sunday morning.

Adderley managed to seek help at the East Street South Police Station and advised them of the shooting. When police returned to the scene of the crime, they found McPhee dead.

McPhee was released on bail in March after the Privy Council in 2016 overturned his conviction for the murder of a shop clerk during an armed robbery.