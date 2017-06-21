Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Suspect charged in Shavargo McPhee murder
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 21, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Police on Tuesday charged a 20-year-old man with killing a murder suspect on bail and attempting to kill another man.

Tafari Thompson, of Malcolm Road, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with the murder of Shavargo McPhee and the attempted murder of Robert Adderley on June 18.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He makes his next court appearance on July 26.

Prosecutors allege that Thompson and an unnamed accomplice shot the men at Charles Saunders Highway early Sunday morning.

Adderley managed to seek help at the East Street South Police Station and advised them of the shooting. When police returned to the scene of the crime, they found McPhee dead.

McPhee was released on bail in March after the Privy Council in 2016 overturned his conviction for the murder of a shop clerk during an armed robbery.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links