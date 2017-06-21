American accused of rape given bail

A foreign national accused of the rape of a 27-year-old woman has been freed on $7,500 cash bail, The Nassau Guardian has learned.

Steve Resnick, 46, of Newark, Delaware, was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on June 14 after being charged with the sexual assault of an American tourist at Paradise Island, which police say occurred three days earlier.

Resnick appeared before Acting Justice Renae McKay last Friday for bail.

Resnick is scheduled to appear in the Magistrates’ Court next month for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment, which will send his case to the Supreme Court for trial.

Meanwhile, a Bahamian Jet Ski operator who was charged with the rape of a Canadian visitor on the same date as Resnick still remains in custody.

Cleveland Musgrove, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting the 24-year-old at a cay off Paradise Island on June 12 after she hired his watercraft.

Musgrove is reportedly still waiting for a date for a bail hearing.