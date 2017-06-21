Tourist rape case goes to jury

Two men accused of the rape of an American tourist when she was a minor will learn their fate today.

Dino Bethel, a former employee at Comfort Suites, and his friend Parron Knowles have denied a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old on August 5, 2013.

They have denied the allegation at their trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs.

The alleged victim, now 19, claimed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the two men shortly after they allegedly gave her a “pink drink”.

A worker at the hotel said the young woman appeared drunk before she made the rape claim.

Her mother said that the teen was not herself and could barely keep her eyes open.

Wellington Olander and Jomo Campbell appear for the accused.

Darnelle Dorsett is the prosecutor.