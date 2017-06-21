Dames: Police considering corruption investigation unit

Due to the “growing” number of accusations of wrongdoing lodged against public figures, National Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday said the police force is considering establishing a unit to exclusively investigate such claims.

Dames, who spoke to reporters outside of Cabinet, suggested that such investigations are already ongoing and assured that the government will not protect anyone.

“This shouldn’t even be a debate,” he said. “When people misappropriate or steal taxpayers’ monies then they ought to be accountable. There ain’t no give this one a break, or give that one a break.

“If we can go and arrest a young man off the streets for a joint, then we can arrest a public figure for stealing taxpayers’ money.”

Dames was asked to respond to Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister, who called on the attorney general to consider whether legal action should be taken against members of the former Christie Cabinet for abusing their legal authority with regard to money used at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and other projects. Bannister posed the question on Monday night as he contributed to the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Assembly.

Asked how difficult it would be to bring public figures found to be involved in improprieties to justice, Dames acknowledged there would be a process and said the Minnis administration is resolute in its mandate to uncover improprieties.

“Again there are no overnight fixes,” he added. “We have to determine as we hear these allegations and as these allegations are being reported, we have to investigate them thoroughly to decipher what is credible as opposed to what may just be pure allegations and amount to nothing else.

“I would say however, that the police have indicated, the commissioner and his team, that given the growing number of complaints that are coming to their attention, the need to put in place a unit that will focus exclusively on these matters.

“The people have a right to know. We have indicated as a government, while we were on the campaign trail that we will not sweep anything under the rug. No one is above the law and we continue to hold true to that.”

Dames said authorities will ensure the investigations are fair to avoid claims of victimization.

“So the police will certainly be led by the evidence,” he continued. “And already they are hard at work. I’m certain you will hear more as they continue to bring these matters to a head and where people are, in fact, found culpable or responsible then they will face justice.”

When making his contribution on Monday, Bannister pointed to the landmark Caribbean Court of Justice ruling that gave the go-ahead for the attorney general of Belize to take legal action against two former Cabinet ministers for monetary losses suffered by the state as a result of misfeasance – the wrongful exercise of legal authority.

Bannister described BAMSI as a “free for all” in many respects under the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration, which he claimed was “complicit in certain irregular acts” regarding the controversial project.