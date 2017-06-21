$6 mil. school contract awarded despite ministry’s warning

The Christie administration approved a $6.5 million contract for a primary school in Lowe Sound, Andros to “well-known supporters”, despite advice from professionals at the Ministry of Public Works that they had no confidence in the contractors’ ability to execute it and that the project was in jeopardy, revealed Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister.

During his contribution to the budget debate on Monday night, Bannister accused the Christie administration of misfeasance and called for the attorney general to consider legal action against former ministers.

“The community of Lowe Sound has been in the unsatisfactory position of not having an adequate primary school campus for several years,” Bannister said.

“Beginning in 2013 the former administration budgeted millions for the school in Lowe Sound.

“But, sir, it took them three years before they were finally ready to make a real commitment to education in that community.

“So they invited three of their well-known supporters in Lowe Sound to submit bids on building the school.

“One was a plumber, the second had never been involved in construction, and the third had been involved in several small projects.

“All of the bids were rejected as being unsatisfactory.

“Not one of them even had a timeline for the construction process.

“That should have been a red flag, but instead of engaging experienced contractors to do the job, the former administration told those three inexperienced men to get together and work as a team, and then they awarded a $6.5 million contract to these three men to build the Lowe Sound Primary School.”

Bannister said professionals at the Ministry of Public Works advised against the contract in writing, insisting that “the existing arrangement puts the success of the project in jeopardy, similar to what we have experienced with the BAMSI, North Andros project,” and also advised that they had no confidence that the selected contractors knew how to cost out the work or had the capacity to execute it.

“Still, the contract was awarded to those three inexperienced men, and the former administration insisted that they be supervised by someone who had not finished the last big job that he had received from the government,” he continued.

“Mr. Speaker, members of the former administration need to pray that nothing goes wrong with this project because $6 million is a lot of money for them to have to find to repay to the Bahamian people for their misfeasance in how they negligently allocated this project.”

Bannister said he will watch the project closely as it continues.

“The children of Lowe Sound need their school, and at the end of the day with the help of the talented professionals at the Ministry of Public Works, we shall ensure that the children of Lowe Sound benefit from a well-built, soundly constructed primary school,” he added.

This was just one incident where the public works minister accused the Christie administration of misfeasance.