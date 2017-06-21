Lloyd supports Bannister’s call for action

As he expressed his support for the attorney general to commence legal action against public figures who stand accused of abusing their legal authority, Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday declared that no one should be given a pass.

“There is no question about it,” he told reporters when asked if he supports a call made by Public Works Minister Desmond Bannister for the attorney general to consider whether legal action should be taken against members of the former Christie Cabinet for abusing their legal authority with regard to money used at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and other projects.

Though Lloyd did not point to the Christie administration specifically, he said public figures generally must be held to account.

“We are unearthing and discovering a host of improprieties, or as the minister said, misfeasance that may have been executed on behalf of whomever,” he said outside of Cabinet.

“I’m not identifying anybody. I’m identifying everybody. All of us need to be held accountable. We must stand before the Bahamian people and give a proper accounting of our stewardship... that is our duty. That is the expectation of the Bahamian people.

“That is their right, and I see no reason why anybody can take a pass in that respect. Wherever there might be evidence, credible evidence, that can be placed before a court of law that shows that anybody in the system would have acted in a way that was detriment to the Bahamian people, those persons need to be brought before a properly established court of law and be made to give an answer for their actions.”

Bannister, who was giving his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Assembly on Monday night, described BAMSI as a “free for all” in many respects under the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration, which he claimed was “complicit in certain irregular acts” regarding the controversial project.

“The honorable attorney general will have to decide whether to take legal action against ministers in the outgoing administration who made these outrageous decisions to waste the people’s money,” Bannister said.

“Decisions that could not be justified at the time and cannot be justified now.

“And if anybody disagrees with me, I have a burnt-down male dormitory to sell them. And if anyone on the other side wants to challenge me, they know there is much more that I can say.”