Customs to be relocated from damaged warehouse

The repairs to the Bahamas Customs warehouse near Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) that was ransacked last week will cost the government $3 million, said Press Secretary Anthony Newbold yesterday.

Newbold said the warehouse needs to be relocated immediately, but Cabinet has not yet made a decision in that regard.

“They are thinking that the customs operations could relocate to Gladstone Road, but, of course, this is considered a little inconvenient,” Newbold said.

“And they think that, if they did that, the government would probably lose some of that $600,000 in business that they do daily at that site.

“Of course, one of the other options is the SkyBahamas building.

“But the deputy prime minister (Peter Turnquest) is a part of SkyBahamas, so he had to recuse himself for the discussion.”

Newbold noted that the SkyBahamas building was a better option, as it is within the airport compound and could accommodate the business immediately.

He also noted that the location was recommended by the comptroller of customs.

“Of concern, again, is the country’s ability to continue its operation and collect the much-needed revenue and not to be disadvantaged,” he said

“...They are still looking it.

“As important as it is, no decision was made.”

Between the evening of Saturday, June 10 and 8 a.m. Sunday, June 11, someone drove a forklift into a wall at the warehouse and ransacked the building.

According to reports, the culprit or culprits broke into the building where freight was stored and used the forklift to move items.

Photos of the incident circulated on social media showing the machinery left in the middle of the room amidst tossed files, desks and chairs.

One of the photos shows a gaping hole in the wall of the building.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, only a small amount of cash, less than $1,000, was taken from the building and an inventory of items in the warehouse was still being conducted.

Fernander said they have no one in custody and have not questioned anyone in relation to the matter.

He made appeals to anyone with information on the matter to come forward.