Independent board to review citizenship applications

In a bid to remove the possibility of corruption in the granting of citizenship, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said he has instructed the minister of immigration to bring legislation for the establishment of an independent board to review such applications.

“This will remove the decision from the politicians,” he said while wrapping up debate on the 2017/2018 budget in the House of Assembly.

Currently, Cabinet is responsible for approving applications for citizenship.

Minnis said once the legislation is passed and enacted, the Cabinet would only look at applications when there are national security concerns.

“I don’t think in this…era, that Cabinet and politicians should be making decisions on determining who gets citizenship,” Minnis said.

“The guidelines are a, b, c, d. You meet it, or you don’t, full stop.

“I have no intention of sitting down over thousands of [applications].

“We have sufficient honest people in this society, who can just tick the box, granting citizenship, thus removing the backlog and the possibility of corruption.

“This will allow for less interference and more openness in the process of obtaining citizenship.”