BTC, Aliv shares to be sold to Bahamians

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday said shares in telecommunications providers Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv will be sold to Bahamians and the funds collected will be used to pay off the country’s historically high national debt.

During his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate on Tuesday evening, Minnis said, “The nine percent BTC shares left behind for the people by the Free National Movement (FNM) government will be sold to the people so as to spread ownership and wealth.

“The funds generated from this sale will be placed directly on our national debt.

“I also add that the Aliv shares will also be sold to the Bahamian people and that this money too will go directly to the national debt.

“In the budget communication, the minister of finance (Peter Turnquest) laid out a number of new initiatives that my government will implement to that end during the course of this fiscal year.

“In this context, I would wish to touch on two other matters that we will pursue in the upcoming fiscal year as a means of helping pay down government debt.

“We will initiate the process to sell an additional nine percent of government holdings in BTC as had been proposed by the previous FNM administration toward the end of its mandate.

“That sale never took place.

“The proceeds of this sale, once concluded, will be utilized to pay down the debt.”

Minnis said had the Christie administration sold the nine percent shares, as was the desire of the FNM government, between 2012 and 2017, the Bahamian public would have received over $8 million in dividends.

He said the Christie administration deprived Bahamians of that money.

“Mr. Speaker, could you imagine what that would have done for the mom and pop stores and the average Bahamian individual?” he asked.

“Over $8 million in dividends and they still would have owned their shares.

“More substantially, we will also begin the process to sell our portion of the government’s 51.75 percent majority stake in the mobile operator Aliv.

“This was always designed as a transitional holding to facilitate the prompt and effective launching of Aliv.

“The institutions’...pension funds, credit union and mutual funds represent the broadest possible spectrum of Bahamian ownership through their members.

“Again, the proceeds for this sale will be allocated directly to pay down the debt.”

Minnis also said he has directed the Office of the Prime Minister to work with BTC and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to expand beta testing on prepaid electricity meters in inner cities of New Providence.