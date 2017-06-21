Minnis wants legal probe on dropped hurricane insurance

The attorney general and the minister of legal affairs have been asked to review the former government’s decision to opt out of its Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) policy, which resulted in the loss of relief payouts of more than $32 million following Hurricane Matthew, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday.

As he contributed to debate on the 2017/2018 budget in the House of Assembly, Minnis said the decision demonstrates “gross and stunning incompetence” on the part of the Christie administration.

Minnis read a letter from the CEO of CCRIF dated May 31, 2017, which detailed the consequences of the former government’s decision.

He said he was shocked by the contents of that correspondence.

“We deeply regret that the government decided not to renew its CCRIF policies for the 2016/2017 year, resulting in The Bahamas missing out on two CCRIF payouts from tropical cyclone Matthew,” Minnis said reading from the letter.

“…He (CCRIF CEO) stated, ‘based on the registered losses, it means that, had the government of The Bahamas renewed its tropical cyclone policy 2016/2017, using the previous years’ policy conditions, attached points, exhaustion points and premiums, the policy… would have triggered, resulting in a payout of approximately $31.8 million, equal to the coverage limit’. They dropped it (the policy).

“This would have been the single biggest payout made by CCRIF to any country.

“The Bahamas’ excess rainfall policy would also have triggered, resulting in a payout of $855,874. Of course, these payouts would have been larger, depending on the coverage purchased.”

Minnis added, “Not only did the PLP appear to use Hurricane Matthew as a way of channeling money to certain people, by not making the annual payment to this risk facility, the PLP cost the country over $32 million because of its gross and stunning incompetence.”

Last year, the Christie administration borrowed $150 million to help cover costs associated with hurricane relief.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said the decision to opt out of the hurricane policy was only made after the government received advice based on past experience with the Caribbean relief body.

“The reason was that because of the archipelagic nature of our islands, that losses were not dealt with in that fashion,” Davis said.

“So if damages were in Long Island, they took into account all of the islands to determine what the losses would be. It was on… the average of the losses. That is why the advice was given in respect to that and that is why the insurance was not continued.

“It would have been very instructive if the prime minister had at least checked the facts, looked at what the advice would have been and shared that as well.”

The government spent around $9 million on the policy over a 10-year period and didn’t receive any payouts. This would have been the first time receiving a payout.

When the decision to opt out of the policy was made last year, government officials said the $900,000 it usually pays in premiums would go to a disaster relief fund.

Nonetheless, Minnis said the former government was irresponsible.

“We are the stewards of the people’s money, and the time has to come when we must be held accountable,” Minnis said.

“…The people have a right, that if we mismanage their business and their money, they have a right to take recourse, legal action against us.

“So don’t get scared. The attorney general and the (minister of state for) legal affairs have been asked to review this matter with the possibility of bringing action on it,” Minnis added.

“What you have done to this country should never, ever happen again.”

Davis, who is also an attorney, said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has already paid the price for any missteps it made.

However, he challenged the government to bring the action if it deemed it necessary.

“The consequence of mismanagement, for the electorate, is to vote us out, which they did,” Davis said.

“Bring the action on if they believe in this case. Just don’t lift the expectations of the Bahamian public… Bring the case on.”

Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson said the government intends to do just that.

“He (Davis) very well knows… that if a government official acts outside of their duties, then they can be responsible for all of the negligence flowing there from,” Johnson said.

When Davis attempted to respond to Johnson, Minnis said, “You will in due course be able to respond to the attorney general, so don’t talk to me.”

Turning to his Cabinet colleagues, Minnis added: “We must learn a lesson. We must manage the people’s money properly.

“Let me say, and Bahamian people will understand what I’m going to say… I ain’t going down with y’all. You [are] going down yourself.”