$8 mil. for hurricane clean-up contractor

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed yesterday that the government awarded $8 million worth of hurricane clean-up contracts to a single contractor operating four companies, two of which were not registered.

The contracts, granted to companies owned by Johnathan Ash, accounted for more than 35 percent of the total figure expended on clean-up exercises in New Providence and nearly 30 percent of the $28,975,187 spent on clean-up exercises across the country, Minnis said.

“Following the passage of Hurricane Matthew, a number of individuals were

engaged in the clean-up exercise,” Minnis said as he contributed to the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Assembly.

“Upon my review of payments made to various vendors, I was astonished by one particular vendor, which stood out.

“There are many questionable payments but the payment to Ash Enterprises is shocking.

“... This one vendor received 46 payment transactions totaling $7,056,348.24.”

Minnis said Ash also received three additional contracts totaling $1,057,560.

“Now, Mr. Speaker, I had to look this up,” Minnis said.

“Many Bahamians know and understand how difficult it is to receive payments in a timely manner from government, overtime allowance, salary, it’s very difficult.

“Now, to give examples… on the 18th of January, 2017, Ash Trucking, he got a check for a quarter of a million dollars.

“On the 20th, two days later, he got a check for $206,400. But then he came back that afternoon, on the 20th, and got another check for $220,912.

“But that wasn’t enough. He came back on the 20th and got another check for $225,750.

“Then he came back on the 26th of January and got a check for $26,400. Then he came back on the 26th again, he’s good, and got another check for $195,900.

“Then on the 26th, he came back. He got another check for $226,800. But then it looks like Ash took a break.”

Minnis continued, “He came back four days before my birthday. He came back on the 13th of April, he didn’t give me any. On the 13th of April, he came back for $225,750. Mr. Speaker, I could go on and on… Ash collected three, four checks in a day, while people can’t collect overtime pay and can’t get allowance and stuff.

“Ash must have had contacts somewhere.”

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis questioned whether Minnis was suggesting that no value was received for the payments that were made.

“It is one thing to expose these payments, but there’s another to say that these payments are being made and there is some impropriety being attached to it,” Davis said. “So the question is whether he is able, in exposing this person’s private business, to say whether the person was providing service for the funds being paid.”

Minnis responded, “...The Bahamian people will decide whether [there’s] value for money. I ain’t into that.”

Continuing his contribution, Minnis said the contracts were awarded to Ash through his companies, Heavy Truck Line Services, Earth Movers Incorporated Company and Industrial and Heavy Duty Equipment Company.

“I note that Earth Movers is not registered with the registrar… in The Bahamas. The Industrial and Heavy Duty Equipment Company is not registered with the Registrar General’s Office and Heavy Truck Line was registered in February of this year,” he said.

Minnis said in addition to receiving checks, Ash also received vouchers for other clean-up contracts he was awarded.

“This same vendor was awarded three contracts in the name of three companies as follows: Earth Movers Incorporated company, $240,000 for cleaning and sorting debris at the Harold Road dump site for two months. That’s a good pay, $240,000 for two months,” he said.

“Heavy Truck Line Services, $619,560 for cleaning and sorting debris at the sports center dump site for three months.

“Industrial Heavy Duty Equipment Company, $98,000 for cleaning and sorting at Carmichael and Bacardi Road dump site for three months. I want that job. I’ll leave medicine tomorrow.

“So contracts for these three clean-up activities totaled $1,057,560.”

He said the total of all of Ash’s contracts came to $8,113,908.24

“But we have quite a bit of information, much of which is quite shocking and we will pass this and other information on to the Office of the Auditor General,” he said.