PLPs had no-bid BEC contracts

In a series of revelations during his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday highlighted several “financial irregularities” under the Christie administration, including ignored request for proposals (RFP) procedures in favor of handpicked political supporters for contracts at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Minnis also pointed to ongoing payments to an account dealing with the long concluded Inter-American Development (IDB) Bank meeting held in The Bahamas and over $14 million spent on “a wild hiring spree” in the public service in the lead up to the general election.

“Mr. Speaker, I wish to draw the attention of the House to payments made by BPL to various vendors,” Minnis said.

“I note two of these payments, though there are more, some of which will surprise most, but not all, of the members of this House.

“I also note that contracts over $100,000 require bids or request for proposals.

“The contracts I am noting today were over $100,000, however, no bids were sought for these contracts.

“But let me explain it.

“Request for proposals were sent out.

“Companies sent in their documents but they were ignored and individuals were subsequently contacted and asked to bring their contract in and they were granted the contract.

“One of these contracts and I won’t call the first name, so as not to call people’s name.

“But one of these contracts was Fitzgerald for customs brokerage services.”

Minnis noted that the commencement of this contract was September 20, 2012 and the expiration date was September 2015.

The annual amount of the contract was $923,707.75.

The Guardian understands that this contract was awarded to a company owned by Edward Fitzgerald, the father of former Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald.

Yesterday, Minnis also noted that Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Emeritus Errington ‘Minky’ Isaacs was also awarded a contract for BPL.

The commencement date of this contract was March 27, 2013, while the expiration date for the contract was March 27, 2017.

The amount for the contract was $1,853,829.56 per year.

“The contract was for the provision of labor and cleaning services for BEC premises located at Blue Hills power station and Clifton power station,” Minnis said.

“Remedial work of this kind requires specialized knowledge.

“I was told that oil cleaning was also a part of this contract.

“Now, from what I know from this individual, he knows nothing of cleaning oil.”

IDB meeting

“Mr. Speaker, we continue to discover all manner of financial irregularities,” the prime minister said.

“The annual general meeting of the Inter-American Development (IDB) Bank was held in The Bahamas in 2016.

“An account was set up to deal with hosting the IDB meeting in The Bahamas on April 2016.

“Over $18 million was transferred into this account from which payments were made between the 21st of October, 2015 to April 2017.

“Notwithstanding that the IDB meeting ended in 2016, funds to the tune of $500,000 were paid to the local organizing committee in each of the months March and May of 2017.

“IDB long gone now but the money still flows.

“It is not clear, Mr. Speaker, why monies are still being paid from this account.

“The legal basis for the local organization committee has not been determined, nor why one of the signatories is not even employed by government.”

Minnis said the government is investigating how these funds are being paid, who authorized the payments and who are the beneficiaries of the payments.

Hiring spree

Minnis also revealed yesterday that the Christie administration went on a $14 million “wild hiring spree” in the months leading up to the general election.

“Mr. Speaker, not content with financial mismanagement, the former administration also overloaded the public service with contract workers with little regard for where salaries would come from,” Minnis said.

“Between December 2016 and the 9th of May 2017, 648 persons were brought on at a cost of $10,149,738.40.

“In April alone, 119 were hired at a cost of $1.9 million and in May the cost of new hires was $2.5 million.

“Persons were hired outside the public service by letters and when these are added in, the wage bill rises to $14 million.

“Mr. Speaker, this escalation occurred because people were being hired in agencies and ministries without consultation with the Ministry of Public Service, so there was no single agency aware of this wild hiring spree and no one applied the brakes on this hiring madness.

“One individual was hired on the 10th of May 2017, on election day.”

Minnis also noted that this does not include the 151 people hired as trainees by the Department of Immigration at a cost of $2,718,000.

Nor does it include the 620 people hired in the job empowerment program at a potential cost of $3,664,000, he said.

The prime minister indicated that the government is still receiving daily information about people who were hired outside of the mainstream process.