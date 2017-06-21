1,200 Chinese work permits

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday released the heads of terms the former government signed on August 22, 2016 with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), Perfect Luck Claims Limited and Perfect Luck Assets Limited regarding the sale of Baha Mar, which revealed that the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to China Construction America (CCA) to complete the resort.

The government also agreed to waive stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited.

The controversial deal, which the Free National Movement pledged to unseal upon coming to office, also reveals that the government agreed to “(split 50/50) all agreed expenses and fees (including the fees and expenses of the provisional liquidation) of the JPLs (joint provisional liquidators) and/or any liquidators who may be appointed in relation to the liquidation of the BML Companies”.

The government and the bank also agreed that, “Bahamian citizens owning and holding shop leases and concessions in the project will be permitted by CEXIM and the proposed purchaser to continue to hold them on the same terms and conditions as currently exist.”

Among those leaseholders are family members of former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was one of the chief negotiators of the restructured deal.

The agreement said Perfect Luck Assets Limited and its subsidiaries will benefit from the exemption of VAT and import taxes for the importation of goods and services for completed work and the remaining work of the project.

It also states that the government will issue 30 work permits for all necessary staff of Perfect Luck Assets Limited.

According to the deal, the government will not require CEXIM, Perfect Luck Claims Limited or Perfect Luck Assets Limited to pay any of the BML companies’ outstanding real property taxes relating to the Crystal Palace Casino, and it waived any VAT applicable to the ninth amendment of the original construction contract.

The government also agreed to discontinue its writ filed on July 2, 2015 for specific performance by BML of its obligations in respect of such agreements.

CCA’s remobilization sum approximating $145 million was also to be paid to CCA by September 15, 2016 with no extended period or further extensions allowed unconditionally for the purpose of immediate and unconditional remobilization.

Minnis announced that the documents relating to the sale of the $3.5 billion mega-resort were unsealed last week as he gave his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Assembly.

“This government campaigned on a platform to promote greater transparency and accountability by government,” Minnis said.

“We pledged to disclose the details of the heads of terms signed on the 22nd of August 2016 by the former government with the [Export-Import] Bank of China (CEXIM).

“...I am therefore pleased to announce that on Thursday the 15th of June 2017, pursuant to an application made by the Office of the Attorney General, the Supreme Court of The Bahamas granted its sanction and approval for the disclosure and release of the heads of terms.

“This was with the consent of the other stakeholders to the agreement.

“As promised during our campaign, we have unsealed the deal.

“While it is the case that the previous government did not specifically make an application to the court for the sealing of any of Baha Mar documents, the heads were requested to be linked to an affidavit and suite of documents which were ordered sealed on an application made by lawyers from the CEXIM Bank.

“These documents contain sensitive commercial materials relating to the process for the advertising, bidding and sale of Baha Mar assets and remained sealed.

“Mr. Speaker, I now have the honor and pleasure to table in this honorable House the following documents: The head of terms dated the 22nd of May 2016, which I shall herein after refer to as ‘the agreement’ for convenience, as well as a short amendment made to it by a side letter dated 25th of April 2017.

“Mr. Speaker, I will also like to table the agreement made on the 25th of April 2017 between the government of The Bahamas and CTFBM Holdings Ltd. and CTFBM Operations Ltd.

“...I should indicate at the outset that the main effect of the amendment was basically to extend the timeline for the purchase or to complete the purchase, which was stated in the heads to be the end of November 2016...”

The April 2017 agreement states that the owners shall be entitled to all of the benefits and concessions agreed to in the August 22, 2016 deal entered into between the government and the bank.

It included VAT and real property tax exemptions, the government’s pledge of $4 million per annum for eight years in marketing dollars and a commitment to provide for up to 300 work permits for foreigners in senior management positions and those with certain technical expertise.

In January, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to make the sealed records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

A week later, Maynard-Gibson said the documents would be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort, and committed to release by mid-April.

That never happened.