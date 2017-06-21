Nottage 'gravely ill' in hospital

Former Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage is "gravely ill" in hospital, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) said in a statement today.

“Please be advised that postings currently making the rounds on social media about the passing of Dr. Bernard J. Nottage are untrue,” the PLP said.

In another statement, Nottage's family thanked members of the public for their thoughts and prayers and asked that their privacy be respected.

Nottage’s health became a matter of public concern after he slurred and spoke gibberish at a rally at R.M. Bailey Park on April 27.

The former minister, 71, who lost his Bains Town and Grants Town seat on May 10, was taken to hospital after the rally incident. The PLP said at the time that he suffered from dehydration.