Sandals Emerald Bay hosts L.N. Coakley’s 2017 graduating class

Sandals Emerald Bay hosted the graduation ceremony for L.N. Coakley High School on Tuesday, June 13, signaling the inaugural graduation of the first cohort of recipients of the Bahamas High School Diploma.

The school has been formally adopted by the Sandals Foundation since 2010.

The Bahamas High School Diploma ensures that the students have satisfied a consistent, minimum standard of achievement, including a minimum of 2.0 grade point average; four Bahamas Junior Certificate passes in the core subjects of math, English, science and/or social science; 20 hours of job readiness training and community service with a focus on punctuality, maintaining a 90 percent attendance record and Parent Teacher Association conferencing.

Sixteen students graduated from the L.N. Coakley High School this year and proud parents, family and friends gathered to celebrate their success. The Sandals family congratulates all of the students, particularly Travon Brice, son of Rochelle Rolle from the resort’s stewarding department, who graduated as valedictorian; and Donniesha Rolle, who has been a Sandals Foundation sponsored student for the past few years.

Travon is one of three students inducted into the Bahamas National Honors Society from L.N. Coakley Secondary School. In a heart-stirring speech, Travon saluted the consistent support of his mother and acknowledged their deep bond, she being a single parent. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Valedictorian’s Award, Citizenship Award, Most Outstanding Student in Social Sciences, Most Outstanding Student in Mathematics, Geography Award, Most Skilled in Carpentry, History Award, Living Word Ministries Award and Key Club, among others.

Travon aspires to study accounts and business, and to become a chief executive officer of an offshore bank. He also wants to continue playing basketball at college abroad, with hopes of becoming a professional basketball player.

The keynote speaker for the event was Santonio McPhee, a 1998 graduate of L.N. Coakley High School, who is an accomplished professional at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide Campus in Daytona Beach, Florida. He charged the students to “never stop learning and to pursue their dreams even more relentlessly, as the real world is not always easy but requires will and determination”.

Sandals Emerald Bay and the Sandals Foundation continue to support the school and its students, assisting with various ventures along with weekend work experience and summer work internships for college and high school students.