Repatriation numbers increasing

Minister of Immigration Brent Symonette stressed the importance of a national “full and frank discussion” on immigration issues in The Bahamas as he gave the most recent figures from the Department of Immigration.

“For far too long we have not had a full and frank discussion on immigration,” Symonette said in his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate on Tuesday.

“Many of the members here during their speeches raised the issue, in most cases it related to persons on fishing boats, so we have to be sensitive on this issue.”

He said, “We had an initial figure of some $800,000 for the repatriation of illegal immigrants.

“The budget this year has added some $400,000 to it, bringing it to $1.2 million.

“In the last five years, the government has spent some $7.2 million repatriating persons who have landed here illegally.

“[It spent] $900,000 in 2012; $1.4 million in 2013; and $1.6 million [in 2014].

“You see the numbers are just going up and year to date $1.4 million.

“We have a large nation, a large percentage being water.

“We have repatriated in that period in 2012 some 3,500 people, the next year 4,500 then 4,200.

“So we’re averaging between 3,500-4,500 persons a year.

“A large percentage of those are Haitian nationals.”

Symonette said Jamaicans, Dominicans and Brazilians also make up a large percentage of those repatriated.

He also highlighted that the department receives a large number of applications for various permits every year.

“Many persons are not aware of the magnitude of applications that happen in immigration,” he said.

“In January 2012 to present some 115,323 permits have been issued.

“Now, whether they are homeowner’s permits, permanent residents, permits to reside, resident spouses or work permits, it is 115,000 applications.

“The largest percentage of those are work permits.”