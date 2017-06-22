Minnis promises free Wi-Fi in inner city

The government will put free Wi-Fi in areas within the inner city of New Providence, said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The announcement was made during Minnis’ contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate on Tuesday night.

“My government is committed to a modern telecommunications infrastructure for all Bahamians,” he said.

“Since becoming prime minister, I have asked BTC’s management to provide me with a proposal for free Wi-Fi in certain areas.

“BTC has agreed to a pilot project for free Wi-Fi in three parks as part of a pilot project within the inner city, with the view of extending free Wi-Fi to additional areas within the inner city communities.

“I have already commenced discussion with the members for St. Barnabas, Bains & Grants Town and Centreville to assist in identifying suitable parks.”

Minnis said the government will implement certain restrictions in order to block certain content.

“I will advise in due course of my discussions with BTC,” he said.

“I want to remind the residents of Gambier Village and of Mount Pleasant that you have not been forgotten, and I hope to extend the facility to your community.

“The possible introduction of free Wi-Fi to certain parts of New Providence will help to expand access to communications and internet technology for those who cannot easily afford such access.”