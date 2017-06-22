Sentencing delay for banker’s killer

A sentencing hearing for a man convicted of manslaughter in the brutal stabbing of banker and volleyball coach Devince Smith has been delayed for a third time.

In March, Lamar Albury, a handyman, was acquitted of murder but convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter for the December 2015 death of Smith in his condominium at St. Alban’s Drive.

Albury appeared in court yesterday for his sentencing hearing, but the matter was once again delayed, as psychiatric and probation reports were not ready.

Sentencing is now set for August 9.

Smith sustained 33 injuries during the attack that Albury claimed was provoked when Smith made a sexual advance towards him.

Albury testified that he had a working relationship with Smith for about four months before the attack.

According to Albury, Smith brought him to his home after 5 p.m. to do some painting.

Initially, he claimed that Smith had asked him to “link some girls” so they could have sex, but he was unable to find anyone.

Albury said that Smith offered him some Hennessy, which he drank, before showing him what areas he needed painted.

Albury claimed that Smith sent him for a beer, and when he brought the drink to the bedroom, Smith was in his bed watching porn.

Albury vacillated between whether Smith attempted to grab, or actually grabbed his genitals.

However, he claimed that he had to use deadly force to get out of the home.