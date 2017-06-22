Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Men acquitted in tourist rape trial
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 22, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A jury took about an hour to acquit a former hotel worker and his friend of the alleged sexual assault of a teenage visitor.

Dino Bethel, a former employee at Comfort Suites, where the girl was staying with her family, and his friend Parron Knowles, were unanimously acquitted of unlawful sexual intercourse with the then 15-year-old on August 5, 2013.

Although the alleged victim, now 19, claimed that she was drugged before she was sexually assaulted by the two men, she was able to walk back to the hotel after she allegedly escaped from their car.

The woman claimed that the men offered her a “pink drink” at Anthony’s Bar and Grill shortly before she started losing consciousness.

The woman said that she was blacking out but saw the men assaulting her.

A worker at the hotel said the young woman appeared drunk before she made the rape claim.

Her mother said that the teen was not herself and could barely keep her eyes open.

Both men acknowledged fraternizing with the teen, but denied anything inappropriate occurred.

Wellington Olander and Jomo Campbell represented the accused and Darnell Dorsette prosecuted.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links