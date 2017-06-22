Men acquitted in tourist rape trial

A jury took about an hour to acquit a former hotel worker and his friend of the alleged sexual assault of a teenage visitor.

Dino Bethel, a former employee at Comfort Suites, where the girl was staying with her family, and his friend Parron Knowles, were unanimously acquitted of unlawful sexual intercourse with the then 15-year-old on August 5, 2013.

Although the alleged victim, now 19, claimed that she was drugged before she was sexually assaulted by the two men, she was able to walk back to the hotel after she allegedly escaped from their car.

The woman claimed that the men offered her a “pink drink” at Anthony’s Bar and Grill shortly before she started losing consciousness.

The woman said that she was blacking out but saw the men assaulting her.

A worker at the hotel said the young woman appeared drunk before she made the rape claim.

Her mother said that the teen was not herself and could barely keep her eyes open.

Both men acknowledged fraternizing with the teen, but denied anything inappropriate occurred.

Wellington Olander and Jomo Campbell represented the accused and Darnell Dorsette prosecuted.