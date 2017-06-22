Country ‘long way away’ from Matthew recovery

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the country is still a long way from full restoration from damage sustained during Hurricane Matthew last year.

Minnis also announced on Tuesday that a new Emergency Alert Mass Notification Pilot Project will be launched by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by July.

“We have much work to do as a result of Hurricane Matthew,” said Minnis during his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate.

“There is still a long road to restoring normalcy to many Bahamians.

“In terms of home repairs for the islands of New Providence, Andros and the Berry Islands, we have over 700 pending assessments to determine eligibility for assistance.

“We estimated that approximately 320 of those assessments will be eligible for assistance at a total cost of $3.7 million for labor and material.

“Mobilized home repair contracts totaled some $6.5 million, of which some $4.2 million has been disbursed.

“We estimate that the balance required for mobilized contracts amounts to some $2.3 million.

“There are a total of 763 letters of intent to be converted to contracts at an estimated contracting cost of $8.6 million.”

For Grand Bahama, Minnis said an assessment was completed between October 7, 2016, and May 25 where 3,145 homes were evaluated.

Of those homes assessed, Minnis said 44.5 percent had minor damage and 45.1 percent had major damage.

Out of this number 110 homes were destroyed and only 103 homes had no damage.

More than 86 percent of homes were not covered by insurance, he said.

Minnis said the approved work amounts to $6.4 million with an average contract per homeowner of $16,479 and an average contract per contractor of $156,347.

The Christie administration passed a resolution in Parliament last year to borrow up to $150 million to help cover the cost of relief efforts related to Matthew and Joaquin, which hit in 2015.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said Joaquin could cost up to $200 million and Matthew is estimated to have caused $500 million in damage, but could cost up to $600 million.

Hurricane season started June 1.

Department of Meteorology Director Trevor Basden said that based on international projections for this season, there could be between 11 and 17 storms, with up to four becoming major weather systems.

Minnis added yesterday that “the Office of the Prime Minister’s Economic Development and Planning Unit has been working closely with NEMA to launch an Emergency Alert Mass Notification Pilot Project.

“The system will allow the government to send out emergency messages to anyone located in a particular zone via email and text message and to allow residents to register for more routine alerts via email.

“We are delighted to partner with both BTC and Aliv in this project and we expect to launch this six months pilot to the public by July 2017.”