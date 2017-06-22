Govt to seek outside assistance for drafting anti-corruption legislation

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said he instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek assistance from the governments of the United Kingdom and Singapore for the drafting of anti-corruption legislation that would result in the asset seizure of corrupt public officials.

“How this works, Mr. Speaker, if I enter this Parliament owing $100,000, and at the end of five years [I’m] worth $6,000,000, I must explain it, and if I can’t, your assets goes to the people,” he said, as he wrapped up debate on the 2017/2018 budget in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

“Now I am not as wealthy as my colleague here (an apparent reference to St. Anne’s MP Brent Symonette), but I think I declared $11 million or $12 million, but it drops every year. It [doesn’t] go up.”

Minnis added: “Transparency International and other agencies have documented the degree to which corrupt practices stymied economic growth and development.

“I have previously noted the measures we will take to respond to corrupt practices in government. Investors should not have the cost of doing business increased by certain officials looking for something.”

He said the foreign government will be asked to assist with the overhaul of anti-corruption legislation and the strengthening of anti-corruption best practices.

“These consultations will be thorough,” Minnis said. “They will include discussions on the use of technology and other oversight mechanisms to stem corruption among all officials, including political leaders, public officers and those with business before the government.

“I also advised the attorney general…to accelerate the process of establishing an independent director of public prosecution.”