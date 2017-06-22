Miller: No one has the right to waste public funds

Former Executive Chairman of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Leslie Miller said yesterday while he cannot say Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ comments concerning financial irregularities with the contract process at BEC, now Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), are true or false, all contracts distributed under his board were issued in the proper manner, though he does agree that no one has the right to waste public funds.

“Any contract that went out under the board I chaired at BEC, during those years that we were there, went out with competitive bidding, and also with the recommendation of those who were responsible,” Miller told The Nassau Guardian when contacted for comment.

“Every single contract was issued after competitive bidding.”

He said, “I’m not saying the claims were not true, but while I was on that board, all of the contracts were on a competitive basis.

“That is what I’m saying.”

In a series of revelations during his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate, Minnis highlighted on Tuesday several “financial irregularities” under the Christie administration, including ignored request for proposals (RFP) procedures in favor of handpicked political supporters for contracts at the energy provider.

The prime minister also said the attorney general and the minister of legal affairs have been asked to review the former government’s decision to opt out of its Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) policy, which resulted in the loss of relief payouts of more than $32 million following Hurricane Matthew.

As he contributed to debate on the 2017/2018 budget in the House of Assembly, Minnis said the decision demonstrates “gross and stunning incompetence” on the part of the Christie administration.

Responding to Minnis’ warning, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has already paid the price for any missteps it made.

However, he challenged the government to bring the action if it deemed it necessary.

Miller said he agrees that the matter should be looked at.

“Some things should not have been done in the manner in which they were done,” Miller said.

“But we will see what happens at the end of the day.

“I don’t think no one has the right to waste public funds.

“I agree with them that those cases need to be looked at.

“We’re not in the habit of wasting money.

“We’re in the habit of getting value for money and that is what it should be about, getting value for money.”